Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,150 shares during the period. Alibaba Group accounts for 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $11,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 15,116,716 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,427,413,000 after buying an additional 2,607,030 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 14,806,014 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,356,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,249 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 26,692,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,052,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623,584 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 2,997,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $679,625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,645 shares during the period. Finally, Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,936,000. 29.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BABA opened at $165.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $200.19. The stock has a market cap of $449.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52 week low of $152.80 and a 52 week high of $319.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $16.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $14.86. The business had revenue of $205.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.67 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 19.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $14.82 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BABA. Benchmark dropped their price objective on Alibaba Group from $282.00 to $277.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.28.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media and Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

