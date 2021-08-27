Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 314,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,045 shares during the quarter. Omega Healthcare Investors makes up 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.13% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $11,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.41% of the company’s stock.

OHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank cut Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Capital One Financial cut Omega Healthcare Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.69.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $917,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders acquired 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $64,134 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $32.85 on Friday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.08 and a 1 year high of $39.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.85.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $257.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.89 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.16%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.97%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

