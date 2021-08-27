Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 749 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,106 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. NIKE makes up about 1.1% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $10,676,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. TFC Financial Management increased its position in NIKE by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 1,041 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in NIKE by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 896 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Condor Capital Management increased its position in NIKE by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 21,505 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,858,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in NIKE by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in NIKE by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 5,245 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. 60.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. Cowen upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $161.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NKE opened at $167.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.54. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.21 and a fifty-two week high of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $264.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

