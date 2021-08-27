Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 763 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 763 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $8,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Moody’s by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 90 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 132 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

MCO stock opened at $375.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $69.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $253.17 and a 1-year high of $388.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $374.33.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.46. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 24.43%.

MCO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Moody’s from $394.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $387.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.55.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Mark Kaye sold 3,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.69, for a total transaction of $1,189,568.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,860,860.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Melanie Hughes sold 1,559 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.07, for a total transaction of $589,411.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,339 shares of company stock valued at $3,712,413. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

Featured Article: Conference Calls

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.