Oxbow Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,768 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $8,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. FormulaFolio Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nestlé by 26.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 571 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Nestlé during the second quarter worth $218,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in Nestlé during the first quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Nestlé by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Nestlé alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NSRGY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Nestlé stock opened at $125.97 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $354.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.37. Nestlé S.A. has a 12 month low of $104.50 and a 12 month high of $128.17.

Nestlé Company Profile

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

Further Reading: retirement calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSRGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY).

Receive News & Ratings for Nestlé Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestlé and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.