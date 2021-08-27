Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Down 60.7% in August

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 94,000 shares, a decline of 60.7% from the July 29th total of 238,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,220,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

OXBR opened at $3.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million, a P/E ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.27. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $0.95 and a 1 year high of $9.62.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Oxbridge Re by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 45,955 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 7,015 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth $82,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Oxbridge Re during the 1st quarter worth $31,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. is engages in the provision of reinsurance business solutions to property and casualty insurers in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

