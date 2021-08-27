Oxford Instruments (LON:OXIG) Sets New 1-Year High at $2,730.00

Oxford Instruments plc (LON:OXIG) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,730 ($35.67) and last traded at GBX 2,625 ($34.30), with a volume of 1538 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,615 ($34.17).

Several research analysts have issued reports on OXIG shares. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Oxford Instruments from GBX 2,465 ($32.21) to GBX 2,580 ($33.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,300 ($30.05) target price on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th.

Get Oxford Instruments alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,429.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.24, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.37.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 12.90 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Oxford Instruments’s previous dividend of $4.10. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Oxford Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 0.06%.

In other news, insider Gavin Hill acquired 917 shares of Oxford Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 2,548 ($33.29) per share, with a total value of £23,365.16 ($30,526.73). In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 930 shares of company stock worth $2,365,968.

Oxford Instruments Company Profile (LON:OXIG)

Oxford Instruments plc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, rents, sells, and services tools and systems in the United Kingdom, China, Japan, the United States, Germany, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Materials and Characterisation, Research and Discovery, and Service and Healthcare segments.

Featured Story: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.