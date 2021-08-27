PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $2,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.9% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1,067.3% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 181,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 165,830 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Trust Co raised its holdings in PACCAR by 3.4% in the first quarter. Heritage Trust Co now owns 21,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after acquiring an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 26.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 188,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,476,000 after acquiring an additional 39,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PCAR. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Vertical Research raised shares of PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.08.

PACCAR stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $79.05 and a 52 week high of $103.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83. The stock has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

