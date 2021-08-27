Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Stock Holdings Decreased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. reduced its position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 238,548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,627 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $10,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COWZ. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $5,429,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 149.9% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,145,000 after purchasing an additional 75,866 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $1,733,000. Fulcrum Equity Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $965,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $864,000.

COWZ stock opened at $44.73 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.43.

