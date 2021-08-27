PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,593,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,388,995 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.27% of PagerDuty worth $365,916,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PD. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 36,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 14,532 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc grew its stake in shares of PagerDuty by 355.6% during the 2nd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 2,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $700,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in PagerDuty by 3,785.3% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PagerDuty in the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.46.

NYSE PD traded up $1.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 911,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,369. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $58.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.54. The company has a quick ratio of 3.75, a current ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.26 and a beta of 1.30.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 35.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Dave Justice sold 1,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $71,405.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Zachary Nelson sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $275,778.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 162,964 shares of company stock valued at $6,987,678 in the last ninety days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

