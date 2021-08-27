PAID Network (PAID) 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.12 Million

PAID Network (CURRENCY:PAID) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One PAID Network coin can now be bought for approximately $1.25 or 0.00002548 BTC on major exchanges. PAID Network has a total market capitalization of $103.93 million and approximately $2.12 million worth of PAID Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PAID Network has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002037 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002395 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.39 or 0.00053738 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.42 or 0.00133211 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.58 or 0.00151853 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00003545 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,866.45 or 0.99503762 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.97 or 0.00999732 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,165.74 or 0.06446199 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PAID Network Profile

PAID Network’s genesis date was January 25th, 2021. PAID Network’s total supply is 594,717,456 coins and its circulating supply is 83,070,175 coins. PAID Network’s official Twitter account is @paid_network

According to CryptoCompare, “PAID Network is a business toolkit, encompassing SMART Agreements, escrow, reputation-scoring, dispute arbitration and resolution, as well as DeFi tools such as insurance, borrowing and lending. PAID aims to take the lawyers out of legal contracts, making simple, easy-to-use SMART Agreements available for users. “

Buying and Selling PAID Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAID Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAID Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAID Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

