Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) Stock Position Raised by Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC

Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 30.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,438 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,378 shares during the quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Palantir Technologies by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.65% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 89,600 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.04, for a total transaction of $2,064,384.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,632. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 11,000 shares of Palantir Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,225,249 shares in the company, valued at $51,002,707.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,990,188 shares of company stock worth $165,070,070 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

PLTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.11.

NYSE PLTR opened at $25.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $49.32 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $45.00.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.04. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 95.14% and a positive return on equity of 20.55%.

Palantir Technologies Profile

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

