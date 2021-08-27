Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Shares Gap Up to $16.85

Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $16.85, but opened at $17.49. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $17.56, with a volume of 809 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 17.94%. On average, research analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 4.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 607,837 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,221,000 after purchasing an additional 27,966 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 12.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 122,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,817,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 532.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 64,118 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 24.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 12,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Pampa Energía by 1,998.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 35,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 33,870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.92% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM)

Pampa Energía SA engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electricity Generation, Distribution of Energy, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Others. The Electricity Generation segment includes electricity generation activities through the operation of hydro and thermal power plants as well as wind farms.

