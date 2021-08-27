Pancake Bunny Price Tops $8.12 on Exchanges (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 12% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 27th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $4.14 million and $6.36 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $8.12 or 0.00016883 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded down 5.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053264 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003099 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00014158 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002080 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.68 or 0.00053388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $372.63 or 0.00774529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.28 or 0.00100344 BTC.

Pancake Bunny Profile

Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) is a coin. Its launch date was February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pancake Bunny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

