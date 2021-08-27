PancakeSwap (CAKE) Price Hits $25.84

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $5.56 billion and $460.97 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One PancakeSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $25.84 or 0.00052781 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00758753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101026 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $72.79 or 0.00148683 BTC.

PancakeSwap Profile

PancakeSwap is a coin. Its launch date was September 29th, 2020. PancakeSwap’s total supply is 215,041,198 coins. The official website for PancakeSwap is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap . PancakeSwap’s official Twitter account is @pancakeswap and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PancakeSwap is an automated market maker (“AMM”) that allows two tokens to be exchanged on the Binance Smart Chain. It is designed to be fast, cheap, allowing anyone to participate. “

Buying and Selling PancakeSwap

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

