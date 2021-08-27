Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) Shares Gap Up to $15.47

Shares of Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PARR) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.47, but opened at $16.04. Par Pacific shares last traded at $16.41, with a volume of 1,878 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Par Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Par Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.75.

Get Par Pacific alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.68. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.85 and a beta of 2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Par Pacific (NYSE:PARR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.10). Par Pacific had a negative return on equity of 98.58% and a negative net margin of 9.04%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Par Pacific Holdings, Inc. will post -2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Joseph Israel sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $352,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 80,062 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,992. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ivan Daniel Guerra sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.24, for a total value of $76,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $350,840.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $142,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Par Pacific during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Par Pacific by 13.9% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after buying an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in Par Pacific by 6.4% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 14,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Par Pacific by 35.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 5,536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Par Pacific Company Profile (NYSE:PARR)

Par Pacific Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of energy and infrastructure businesses. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Retail, Logistics, and Other. The Refining segment produces ultra-low sulfur diesel, gasoline, jet fuel, marine fuel, low sulfur fuel oil, and other associated refined products.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Par Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Par Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.