Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0039

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Parachute has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. Parachute has a total market cap of $2.49 million and approximately $91,155.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 631,844,269 coins. Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the exchanges listed above.

