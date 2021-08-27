Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.98 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK) to report $22.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Paratek Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $22.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.65 million. Paratek Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $13.66 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paratek Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $131.51 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.82 million to $132.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $217.01 million, with estimates ranging from $188.81 million to $245.21 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paratek Pharmaceuticals.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.09).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PRTK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. WBB Securities upgraded shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.80.

In other news, Chairman Michael Bigham sold 34,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total value of $333,330.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 913,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,862,657.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel William M. Haskel sold 7,561 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.70, for a total transaction of $73,341.70. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 364,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,537,134.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,526 shares of company stock worth $1,005,563 in the last ninety days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,704,000. AIGH Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% during the second quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 922,779 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,293,000 after purchasing an additional 173,171 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CM Management LLC lifted its stake in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 328.6% during the first quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PRTK opened at $5.38 on Friday. Paratek Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $4.14 and a 1 year high of $11.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of therapies based upon tetracycline chemistry. Its products include omadacycline and sarecycline, which are used for the treatment of community-acquired bacterial infections, including community-acquired bacterial pneumonia, acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections and urinary tract infections.

