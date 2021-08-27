Parnassus Investments CA Acquires 231,515 Shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,307,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 231,515 shares during the quarter. Xylem accounts for 1.6% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 3.50% of Xylem worth $756,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Xylem in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Xylem in the first quarter worth $40,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in Xylem by 30.7% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In related news, SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 6,804 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.48, for a total transaction of $874,177.92. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,818.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick Decker sold 9,106 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.24, for a total value of $1,167,753.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 237,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,506,885.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 92,163 shares of company stock valued at $11,702,643. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL traded up $1.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $135.33. The stock had a trading volume of 9,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,800. The firm has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.34, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Xylem Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.72 and a 12 month high of $135.55.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. Xylem had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 7.40%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Xylem Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Xylem’s payout ratio is 54.37%.

XYL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Xylem from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Xylem from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.36.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.