Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 82.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,246 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 185,246 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.28% of Cummins worth $100,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 130.4% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $893,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 6,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.4% during the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 55,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 72.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 259,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,172,000 after purchasing an additional 108,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on CMI shares. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $278.68.

Shares of CMI stock traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $241.32. 25,948 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,462. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.70 and a 1 year high of $277.09. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $236.75.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Cummins Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.