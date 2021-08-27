Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,824,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 72,669 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up about 2.5% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.17% of S&P Global worth $1,159,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 127.7% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 4,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $591,000. Wrapmanager Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the second quarter worth about $246,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in S&P Global by 33.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,511 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $207,077,000 after acquiring an additional 126,530 shares during the period. Finally, Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 10.4% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 722 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $437.46. 24,472 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,481,221. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $446.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $422.09.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.34. S&P Global had a return on equity of 347.40% and a net margin of 31.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. On average, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.35%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SPGI. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

