Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Stock Holdings in IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA)

Parnassus Investments CA raised its holdings in shares of IDACORP, Inc. (NYSE:IDA) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,258,852 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,602 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.49% of IDACORP worth $122,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,192 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,008,000 after buying an additional 54,320 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 391,165 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,139,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 42,159 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IDACORP by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 115,300 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $11,527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDACORP in the 1st quarter valued at about $510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE IDA traded up $0.58 on Friday, hitting $105.23. 1,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,531. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. IDACORP, Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.91 and a 1-year high of $110.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.52.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The energy company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.15. IDACORP had a net margin of 17.95% and a return on equity of 9.85%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IDACORP, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. IDACORP’s payout ratio is 60.55%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of IDACORP from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDACORP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

IDACORP Company Profile

IDACORP, Inc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming, Nevada, and Oregon.

