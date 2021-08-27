Parnassus Investments CA Boosts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,458,297 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000,078 shares during the quarter. Mondelez International accounts for approximately 1.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.96% of Mondelez International worth $840,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Mondelez International by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 24.2% during the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore raised its position in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $62.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 242,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,139,551. The company has a market cap of $86.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.67. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $52.51 and a one year high of $65.60. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $63.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.65%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 161,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $10,033,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

