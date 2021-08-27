Parnassus Investments CA Buys 1,682,318 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 28.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,512,685 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,682,318 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 2.15% of Hanesbrands worth $140,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,773,000 after buying an additional 86,798 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,328,402 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $63,111,000 after buying an additional 105,512 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,125 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 170.7% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 17,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the period. 81.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Hanesbrands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.50.

Shares of HBI stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.51. 71,390 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,535,166. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of -18.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68. Hanesbrands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.28 and a fifty-two week high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 5.29% and a positive return on equity of 77.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

