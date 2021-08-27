Parnassus Investments CA Buys 376,014 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,014 shares during the quarter. American Tower makes up 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.77% of American Tower worth $946,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter worth $26,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in American Tower in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in American Tower by 70.0% in the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other American Tower news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,346 shares of company stock valued at $2,330,105 over the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $314.00 to $323.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.00.

Shares of NYSE:AMT traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $285.28. 33,134 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,882,842. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $279.17. The stock has a market cap of $129.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.09, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $197.50 and a 12 month high of $291.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

