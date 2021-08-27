Parnassus Investments CA Cuts Holdings in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 828,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 76,014 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.25% of Burlington Stores worth $266,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Burlington Stores by 35.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 169 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Burlington Stores by 70.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 110.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 96.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BURL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Burlington Stores from $320.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Burlington Stores in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.55.

Shares of BURL traded down $5.25 on Friday, reaching $312.76. The stock had a trading volume of 20,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 526,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $189.99 and a 12-month high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.83 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $330.19.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 82.78% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 119.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Dennis Hodgson sold 7,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.99, for a total transaction of $2,375,218.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,539,642.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

