Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stock Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) by 46.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 85,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,375 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.42% of Cable One worth $164,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 4.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 789,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,338,000 after buying an additional 32,217 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 689,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,353,000 after purchasing an additional 60,115 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 170,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,966,000 after purchasing an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 133,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,960,000 after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 15.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 129,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,256,000 after purchasing an additional 16,889 shares during the last quarter. 81.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cable One alerts:

Cable One stock traded up $33.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,073.21. The stock had a trading volume of 436 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,748. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.51. Cable One, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,674.35 and a 52-week high of $2,326.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,940.40.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $16.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.09 by $5.59. Cable One had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 24.48%. The firm had revenue of $401.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $389.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $10.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cable One, Inc. will post 52.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. Cable One’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.48%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CABO shares. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Cable One from $2,025.00 to $2,236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cable One from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Cable One from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cable One from $2,210.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cable One has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,253.43.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total value of $2,445,996.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,892.51, for a total transaction of $637,775.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,074,202.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,377 shares of company stock valued at $10,906,287 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.