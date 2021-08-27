Parnassus Investments CA Grows Stock Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) by 521.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 878,338 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 737,057 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.76% of Broadridge Financial Solutions worth $141,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 783,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 18,132 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.3% in the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 5.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BRYN MAWR TRUST Co bought a new position in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. 83.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.60.

In other news, CEO Adam D. Amsterdam sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.72, for a total transaction of $944,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Liberatore sold 32,727 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.65, for a total value of $5,748,497.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,620,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 51,748 shares of company stock worth $8,996,595 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $1.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.52. 5,586 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,637. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.77 and a twelve month high of $177.16. The stock has a market cap of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.02 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $169.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The business services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.19. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 42.69%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 40.64%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

