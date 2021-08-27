Parnassus Investments CA Has $1.02 Billion Holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC) by 24.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,460,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,412,380 shares during the period. V.F. accounts for 2.2% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 3.18% of V.F. worth $1,022,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of V.F. during the second quarter worth $1,074,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 4,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 166.0% in the second quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 44,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after buying an additional 27,870 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in V.F. by 2.7% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in V.F. by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 303,470 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after buying an additional 20,544 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get V.F. alerts:

In other V.F. news, Director Clarence Otis, Jr. sold 13,449 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $1,070,002.44. Also, Director Veronica Wu sold 500 shares of V.F. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $40,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,790.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. V.F. has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.38.

Shares of VFC stock traded up $0.65 on Friday, hitting $77.15. 41,833 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,446,916. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. V.F. Co. has a one year low of $64.54 and a one year high of $90.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $80.48. The stock has a market cap of $30.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.16. V.F. had a net margin of 9.83% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.57) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that V.F. Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 149.62%.

V.F. Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for V.F. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for V.F. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.