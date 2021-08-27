Parnassus Investments CA Has $126.37 Million Stock Holdings in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its stake in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) by 24.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,755,550 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 1,216,409 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.99% of The Gap worth $126,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GPS. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 376.7% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 735,942 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $24,761,000 after acquiring an additional 581,571 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 1,723.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $6,597,000 after acquiring an additional 238,165 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of The Gap by 43.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 267,147 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $7,956,000 after acquiring an additional 81,406 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in The Gap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,456,685 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $102,760,000 after buying an additional 28,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in The Gap during the first quarter worth $681,000. 50.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Sonia Syngal sold 21,000 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $666,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,666,347.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Katrina O’connell sold 65,271 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $1,958,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 168,541 shares of company stock valued at $5,177,685. Corporate insiders own 41.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.70. The company had a trading volume of 761,775 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,645,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $30.08. The Gap, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.76 and a 12 month high of $37.63. The company has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.63.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.12 billion. The Gap had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 14.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Gap, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 5th. The Gap’s dividend payout ratio is -24.12%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Gap from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet downgraded shares of The Gap from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of The Gap in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.32.

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

