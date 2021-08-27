Parnassus Investments CA Has $137.58 Million Stock Position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 396,402 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,863 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.45% of ANSYS worth $137,575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in ANSYS in the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in ANSYS by 151.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS traded up $4.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $365.43. 4,977 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,387. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $356.84. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 750 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.40, for a total transaction of $253,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,177,209.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 over the last three months. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

