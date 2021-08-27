Parnassus Investments CA Has $259.35 Million Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 458,038 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,474 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.66% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $259,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $541,071,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the 1st quarter valued at $158,802,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 895.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 284,791 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $144,460,000 after buying an additional 256,170 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 375.0% during the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 137,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,747,000 after buying an additional 187,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 945,402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $479,553,000 after acquiring an additional 122,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Richard Darin Venosdel sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.21, for a total transaction of $1,450,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Mcfall sold 19,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $611.72, for a total value of $12,102,268.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,628 shares of company stock valued at $58,150,270 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY traded down $5.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $595.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,503. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $424.03 and a 12 month high of $621.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $591.19.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.28 by $1.05. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 757.31% and a net margin of 15.94%. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.10 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 27.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $540.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $578.17.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

