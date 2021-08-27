Parnassus Investments CA Has $792.16 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,002,064 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,780 shares during the period. Costco Wholesale makes up about 1.7% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.45% of Costco Wholesale worth $792,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 100.0% in the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 62.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $450.88. 57,333 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,328,242. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $460.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $421.56. The company has a market cap of $199.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $44.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.82 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 10.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

In other news, EVP James C. Klauer sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.53, for a total transaction of $1,902,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,627 shares in the company, valued at $19,645,622.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total transaction of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock valued at $7,549,944 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

COST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $455.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $453.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. lifted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.00.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

