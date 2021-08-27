Parnassus Investments CA Has $95.53 Million Stock Holdings in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 13.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,664,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 424,841 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.55% of The AES worth $95,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AES. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The AES by 65.1% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of The AES during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The AES by 118.6% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The AES during the second quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

AES stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.00. The company had a trading volume of 142,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,981,686. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.66, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a 12 month low of $17.13 and a 12 month high of $29.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.84.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.67%.

In related news, EVP Tish Mendoza sold 32,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.38, for a total transaction of $780,842.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AES. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of The AES from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on shares of The AES in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “positive” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The AES presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

