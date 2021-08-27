Parnassus Investments CA Has $954.59 Million Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parnassus Investments CA decreased its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,703,595 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,073,988 shares during the period. Applied Materials makes up 2.1% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.73% of Applied Materials worth $954,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gleason Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 124.5% during the second quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its position in Applied Materials by 190.5% in the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.75% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 74,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $10,433,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel Durn sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.76, for a total transaction of $862,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 288,671 shares of company stock worth $40,557,435. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $4.51 on Friday, hitting $137.00. 366,736 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,756,811. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $54.15 and a one year high of $146.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.54. The stock has a market cap of $125.22 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.44.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.13. Applied Materials had a net margin of 24.54% and a return on equity of 49.27%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.59.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

