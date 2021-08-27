Parnassus Investments CA Invests $124.90 Million in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Parnassus Investments CA bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 619,438 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,897,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.24% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami bought a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vertex Pharmaceuticals alerts:

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRTX shares. decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $325.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $358.00 to $307.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Truist lifted their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.25.

Shares of VRTX stock traded up $2.23 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $200.48. 29,960 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,095,024. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $185.32 and a 1 year high of $283.45. The stock has a market cap of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $197.60.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

Read More: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertex Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.