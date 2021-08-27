Parnassus Investments CA Purchases 1,709,950 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Fiserv accounts for about 1.8% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.14% of Fiserv worth $806,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% in the first quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% in the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Fiserv news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total transaction of $2,352,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FISV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Truist downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Fiserv stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $117.81. 64,914 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,457,414. The business has a fifty day moving average of $110.95. The company has a market capitalization of $78.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.08, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.90. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

