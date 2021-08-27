Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 43.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 452,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,641 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.30% of Biogen worth $156,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,758,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,688,122,000 after acquiring an additional 936,190 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Biogen by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,502,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,777,361,000 after purchasing an additional 83,027 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Biogen by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,969,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,110,340,000 after buying an additional 370,371 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Biogen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,796,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,818,000 after buying an additional 37,013 shares during the period. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Biogen by 23,953.3% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,573,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Biogen from $359.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen raised Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $225.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Biogen from $305.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.68.

In other news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,028,858. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of Biogen stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,919 shares in the company, valued at $1,284,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

BIIB stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $344.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,485,923. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.64. Biogen Inc. has a 12 month low of $223.25 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.13. Biogen had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis; SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

