Parnassus Investments CA Raises Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Parnassus Investments CA increased its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 21.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338,522 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 1.46% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $179,933,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 539,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,557,000 after purchasing an additional 41,694 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 54.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 24,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 8,675 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $21,021,000 after acquiring an additional 17,474 shares during the period. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth $239,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.53.

In other news, insider Mac S. Pinkerton sold 15,372 shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,537,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CHRW traded up $0.98 on Friday, hitting $90.97. The stock had a trading volume of 14,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,060,741. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.96. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 34.62%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

