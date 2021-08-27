Parnassus Investments CA Reduces Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 676,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 156,311 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.44% of KLA worth $219,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,242,970 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,045,079,000 after buying an additional 122,570 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in KLA by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,041,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,335,337,000 after acquiring an additional 425,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of KLA by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,623,238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,197,123,000 after purchasing an additional 65,980 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of KLA by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,765,326 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $911,493,000 after purchasing an additional 100,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of KLA by 4.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,028,940 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $670,360,000 after purchasing an additional 95,034 shares during the last quarter. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

Shares of KLA stock traded up $9.00 on Friday, hitting $342.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,212,288. The stock has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.23. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $171.31 and a 52-week high of $359.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $321.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $4.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.44. KLA had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 74.13%. As a group, analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 19.3 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is 28.87%.

In other KLA news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 875 shares of KLA stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $304,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.16, for a total value of $146,227.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,188 shares of company stock worth $2,513,439 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KLAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $366.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on KLA from $380.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on KLA from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on KLA from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $350.81.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corp. engages in the supply of process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries. Its products include manufactured chips, reticle, packaging, surface profilers, nanochemical testers, KT pro equipment, and compound semiconductors. The company was founded in April 1997 and is headquartered in Milpitas, CA.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.