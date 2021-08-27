Parnassus Investments CA Sells 1,297,197 Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Parnassus Investments CA lowered its holdings in shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,116,946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,297,197 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments CA owned 1.29% of First Horizon worth $122,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $33,000. AGF Investments LLC boosted its stake in First Horizon by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Horizon by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 3,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 1,517.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 4,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 3,899 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of First Horizon in a research note on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of First Horizon from $21.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Hovde Group raised First Horizon from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. First Horizon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.50.

NYSE:FHN traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,781,678. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $8.53 and a twelve month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $9.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.09 and a beta of 1.49.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. First Horizon had a return on equity of 13.95% and a net margin of 33.31%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Horizon Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.18%.

In related news, CFO William C. Losch III sold 22,684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.66, for a total transaction of $355,231.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon Profile

First Horizon Corp. (Tennessee) operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of checking accounts, savings products, mortgage banking, lending, and financing to individuals and businesses. It operates the business through four segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate.

