Parnassus Investments CA Sells 231,054 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parnassus Investments CA cut its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,541,786 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 231,054 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 2.0% of Parnassus Investments CA’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Parnassus Investments CA owned approximately 0.26% of Mastercard worth $927,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,172,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KDI Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,789 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,743,000 after buying an additional 4,527 shares in the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP lifted its holdings in Mastercard by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 7,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 3,476 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $67,039,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,041,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $354.72. The company had a trading volume of 151,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,716,004. The company has a market cap of $350.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.01, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $372.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.20 and a one year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Compass Point increased their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $416.00.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 876,377 shares of company stock valued at $330,177,910 in the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

