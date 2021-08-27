Parnassus Investments CA Takes Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 913,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $119,235,000. Parnassus Investments CA owned 0.28% of Simon Property Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 247,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,183,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 30.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Simon Property Group by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 18,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,078,000 after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 45,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 6,478 shares in the last quarter. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SPG stock traded up $3.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.45. The stock had a trading volume of 74,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,943,243. The company has a market capitalization of $44.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.61, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.35 and a 52-week high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by ($0.81). The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 31.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is 61.47%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $117.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $125.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Simon Property Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $141.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

