Parnassus Investments CA Trims Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Parnassus Investments CA lessened its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,026,568 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 785,111 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 2.3% of Parnassus Investments CA’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Parnassus Investments CA owned about 0.97% of Deere & Company worth $1,067,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Deere & Company by 125.0% in the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Robbins Farley LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% in the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $380.42. 23,276 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,721,323. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.77 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $365.52.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,348,217.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.