Patron Reaches Market Cap of $1.94 Million (PAT)

Patron (CURRENCY:PAT) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. During the last week, Patron has traded down 21.7% against the US dollar. Patron has a total market cap of $1.94 million and $4,149.00 worth of Patron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Patron coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002040 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.03 or 0.00053120 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003093 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00014138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.02 or 0.00053092 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $372.75 or 0.00760570 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00100927 BTC.

Patron Profile

Patron is a coin. Patron’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 393,938,955 coins. Patron’s official website is patron-influencers.com . The official message board for Patron is medium.com/@patronproject . Patron’s official Twitter account is @atsushi530 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PATRON is an Ethereum-based social network media sharing marketplace. Influencers and social media (SNS) users from around the world can publish, discover, reserve, or sell influencer data on PATRON's platform on both web and mobile. PAT is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the PATRON platform. “

Buying and Selling Patron

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patron should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patron using one of the exchanges listed above.

