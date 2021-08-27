Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Trading 7.8% Higher

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) traded up 7.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. 51,152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,122,772 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.21.

PTEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Patterson-UTI Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $7.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.33.

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 3.24.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.02). Patterson-UTI Energy had a negative net margin of 44.59% and a negative return on equity of 21.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.69%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3,305.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,896 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,576 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $101,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the second quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy in the second quarter valued at about $133,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

About Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc engages in the provision of drilling and pressure pumping services, directional drilling, rental equipment and technology. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services, Pressure Pumping Services, and Directional Drilling Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment markets its services to major and independent oil and natural gas operators.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.