PAX Gold (PAXG) Achieves Market Cap of $328.23 Million

PAX Gold (CURRENCY:PAXG) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One PAX Gold coin can now be purchased for $1,818.45 or 0.03714181 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PAX Gold has a total market cap of $328.23 million and $15.86 million worth of PAX Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAX Gold has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002042 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00053050 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00014045 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052781 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $371.48 or 0.00758753 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.46 or 0.00101026 BTC.

PAX Gold Coin Profile

PAX Gold is a coin. Its launch date was August 29th, 2019. PAX Gold’s total supply is 180,500 coins. The official message board for PAX Gold is medium.com/paxos . PAX Gold’s official website is www.paxos.com/paxgold . PAX Gold’s official Twitter account is @PaxosGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAX Gold (PAXG) is an asset-backed token where one token represents one fine troy ounce of a London Good Delivery gold bar, stored in professional vault facilities. Anyone who owns PAXG has ownership rights to that gold under the custody of Paxos Trust Company. Since PAXG represents physical gold, its value is tied directly to the real-time market value of that physical gold. PAXG gives customers the benefits of actual physical ownership of specific gold bars with the speed and mobility of a digital asset. Customers are able to have fractional ownership of physical bars. On the Paxos platform, customers can convert their tokens to allocated gold, unallocated gold, or fiat currency (and vice versa) quickly and efficiently, reducing their exposure to settlement risk. PAXG is also available for trading on Paxos’ itBit exchange. PAXG will also be available on other crypto-asset exchanges, wallets, lending platforms and elsewhere within the crypto ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling PAX Gold

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAX Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAX Gold should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PAX Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

