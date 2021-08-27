Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) Trading Up 9.6%

Paya Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYA)’s share price was up 9.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.31 and last traded at $10.27. Approximately 61,019 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,270,584 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.37.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PAYA shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Paya in a research report on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Paya in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Paya in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist began coverage on Paya in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

Get Paya alerts:

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 0.06.

Paya (NASDAQ:PAYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Paya Holdings Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYA. Gtcr LLC acquired a new stake in Paya in the first quarter worth approximately $495,765,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 152.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,532,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,011,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,942 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 59.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 6,682,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,492,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 154.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,190,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Paya by 29.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,001,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,016 shares in the last quarter. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paya Company Profile (NASDAQ:PAYA)

Paya Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides integrated payment and commerce solutions that help customers accept and make payments, expedite receipt of money, and increase operating efficiency. The company through two segments, Integrated Solutions and Payment Services. It processes payments through credit and debit card, ACH, and check payment processing solutions.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for Paya Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paya and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.