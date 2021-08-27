PAYCENT (PYN) Trading 0.9% Lower Over Last Week

PAYCENT (CURRENCY:PYN) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last week, PAYCENT has traded 0.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. PAYCENT has a market capitalization of $165,092.91 and approximately $314.00 worth of PAYCENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PAYCENT coin can now be purchased for $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00053225 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003084 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.95 or 0.00014171 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.10 or 0.00053195 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.98 or 0.00762331 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.43 or 0.00100758 BTC.

PAYCENT is a coin. PAYCENT’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,310,628 coins. PAYCENT’s official message board is medium.com/@paycent . PAYCENT’s official website is paycent.com . PAYCENT’s official Twitter account is @PaycentGlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Paycent is a global mobile dual e-wallet that can be funded by cryptocurrencies (e.g. Bitcoin, Ether, Litecoin) with high liquidity and fiat currencies within the same mobile application. This allows the cryptocurrencies holders multiple avenues of spend and straddle the world of fiat and cryptocurrencies. The full ecosystem of Paycent and Paycent mPOS allows payments for daily household spend such as utilities, cable and Telco airtime. All conversions from cryptocurrencies to fiat will be done in real time. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAYCENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PAYCENT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAYCENT using one of the exchanges listed above.

