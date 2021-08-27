Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.03 Billion

Analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) will announce sales of $1.03 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Paychex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $987.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $1.04 billion. Paychex reported sales of $932.20 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Paychex will report full year sales of $4.35 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.34 billion to $4.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $4.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.54 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.29.

Paychex stock opened at $113.39 on Friday. Paychex has a 52-week low of $74.10 and a 52-week high of $118.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $111.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Paychex declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In related news, insider Stephanie L. Schaeffer sold 818 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $92,164.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 64,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,289,861.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 8,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in Paychex by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Paychex by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,871 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

